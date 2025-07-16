Emil Forsberg and Choupo-Moting Combine for TWO BRACES!

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.