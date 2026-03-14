Dániel Sallói BANGER VOLLEY Lights up Toronto FC's Home Opener!

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC YouTube Video







Dániel Sallói two goals in two games for @TorontoFC!

Toronto FC acquired forward Dániel Sallói from Sporting Kansas City in February 2026. Since joining Sporting Kansas City as a homegrown player in 2016, Sallói produced 67g/47a in 287 appearances across all competitions. He was their second top scorer and ranks fourth in goal contributions with 114.

Internationally, Sallói has earned four caps with Hungary.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.