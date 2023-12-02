Condors Skate Past Stars to Salvage Split
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
BAKERSFIELD, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, split their two-game series against the Bakersfield Condors after suffering a 6-4 loss in the finale on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Matej Blumel snapped a shot past Jack Campbell 36 seconds into the opening period to put the Stars on top first. Bakersfield answered to tie the game at 11:51 when Lane Pederson scored on a power play by batting in a puck past Matt Murray. The game remained all square at 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.
The Condors grabbed the game's first lead 37 seconds into the middle period when Cameron Wright scored to give his team a 2-1 lead. Scott Reedy made it a 2-2 game at 4:07 before former Stars defenseman Ben Gleason fooled Murray with a wrist shot at 5:47 to help Bakersfield reclaim a 3-2 lead. Pederson scored again on the power play on a one-timer assisted by Seth Griffith to make it 4-2 at 11:58. Blumel then scored at 16:38 to close the gap back to 4-3 prior to the conclusion of the second stanza.
In the third period, Xavier Bourgault's pass to the slot bounced off a defender's skate and in three seconds after a power play concluded at 3:36 to extend the Condors' lead to 5-3. With 6:59 remaining in regulation, Derrick Pouliot fired a quick shot low to beat Campbell and cut the deficit to 5-4. However, Wright struck again for Bakersfield, scoring to make it 6-4 with 2:25 left on the clock.
Picking up the win in goal, Campbell made 29 saves on 33 shots to improve to 3-4-0 on the season. For the Stars, Murray had a four-game winning streak snapped with the loss and fell to 6-3-1 after surrendering six goals on 35 shots.
In their next action, the Stars play host to the Chicago Wolves next Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
