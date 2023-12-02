Richard's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Islanders for Fourth Straight Victory

Bridgeport, CT - Forward Anthony Richard potted two goals, including the game-winning tally in the third period, helping the Providence Bruins past the Bridgeport Islanders 4-3 on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Brett Harrison scored his second goal in as many games and added an assist. Parker Wotherspoon recorded two primary helpers on both of Richard's goals.

How It Happened

Dennis Cholowski's wrist shot from the left point found its way through multiple bodies around the crease and under the goaltender's blocker, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 6:52 remaining in the first period.

While on the power play, Kyle MacLean cleaned up a rebound from above the blue paint, extending the Bridgeport lead to 2-0 with 3:20 left in the first frame.

Eight seconds into the second period, Jakub Zboril skated the puck across the blue line and fed it to Justin Brazeau in the slot, who snapped a shot underneath the right arm of the goaltender, cutting the Islanders lead to 2-1. Georgii Merkulov received the secondary assist.

Richard deflected a Wotherspoon shot from the point into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 17:00 remaining in the second period. Harrison was credited with an assist as well.

After a turnover in the neutral zone, Cole Bardreau was gifted a breakaway, where he capitalized by flipping the puck over the goaltender's glove, giving the Islanders a 3-2 lead with 18:02 left in the third frame.

Harrison found a rebound just outside the crease from a Curtis Hall shot from the slot and spun it back into the net, tying the game at 3-3 with 15:45 to play in the third period. Trevor Kuntar was credited with a secondary assist.

From below the goal line, Wotherspoon zipped a backhand pass to Richard on top of the blue paint, who one-timed it above the pads of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead with 10:48 remaining in the third period. Patrick Brown received an assist as well.

Stats

Richard and Harrison have goals in back-to-back games.

Merkulov is riding a four-game point streak.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 22 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, December 3 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.

