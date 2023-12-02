Capitals Recall Goaltender Hunter Shepard
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Shepard, 28, has posted a 9-1-0 record with Hershey this season, owning a 2.66 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He has won his past five appearances with Hershey.
With Washington, he made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey, and he improved his record to 2-0 with a 4-1 victory over the Islanders on Nov. 11, making 36 saves and earning first star honors.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they close out the weekend with their second game against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum tonight at 6 p.m. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
