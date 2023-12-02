Monsters Deliver 4-2 Win to Start Season Series with Comets
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 10,180 fans. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-4-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Brendan Gaunce broke open the scoring at 3:19 of the first period off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Cole Clayton giving the Monsters an early lead. James Malatesta doubled the score at 17:06 assisted by Carson Meyer and Owen Sillinger sending Cleveland to the first intermission ahead 2-0. Utica's Max Willman responded at 7:15 of the middle frame for the visitors, but Malatesta recorded his second tally of the night at 14:48 with helpers from Corson Ceulemans and Owen Sillinger bringing the score to 3-1 for the Monsters after 40 minutes. The Comets battled back with a marker from Joe Gambardella at 5:18, but Meyer pushed the game out of reach with an empty-net goal at 19:53 assisted by Jake Christiansen bringing the final score to 4-2.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov had 22 stops for the win while Utica's Isaac Poulter made 24 saves in defeat.
The Monsters host the Utica Comets for a rematch on Sunday, December 3, at 12:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 1 - - 4
UTC 0 1 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 0/5 4/4 10 min / 5 inf
UTC 24 0/4 5/5 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov W 22 2 1-0-0
UTC Poulter L 24 3 5-3-1
Cleveland Record: 13-4-1-0, 1st North Division
Utica Record: 6-8-3-0, 6th North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2023
- Richard's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Islanders for Fourth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Deliver 4-2 Win to Start Season Series with Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Utica Defeats Harrisburg in 2023-24 Season Opener - Utica Comets
- Frank Turns Trick For Bears In 5-2 Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Abbandonato Soars, But Penguins Sunk in OT, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Exact OT Revenge in Wilkes-Barre - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Drop Rematch with Hershey, 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Beaten by Monsters, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Capitals Recall Goaltender Hunter Shepard - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Marlies, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Forward Ryan McGregor Receives First Recall to the Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks, Kaiser and Phillips Join IceHogs on Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #20: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere December 12 - Rockford IceHogs
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Host Phantoms in Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins for 'Teddy Bear Drive' Night - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Deliver 4-2 Win to Start Season Series with Comets
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters
- Division-Leading Monsters Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak at Home this Weekend
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kent Johnson from Monsters
- Emil Bemstrom Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week