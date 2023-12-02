Monsters Deliver 4-2 Win to Start Season Series with Comets

December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 10,180 fans. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-4-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brendan Gaunce broke open the scoring at 3:19 of the first period off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Cole Clayton giving the Monsters an early lead. James Malatesta doubled the score at 17:06 assisted by Carson Meyer and Owen Sillinger sending Cleveland to the first intermission ahead 2-0. Utica's Max Willman responded at 7:15 of the middle frame for the visitors, but Malatesta recorded his second tally of the night at 14:48 with helpers from Corson Ceulemans and Owen Sillinger bringing the score to 3-1 for the Monsters after 40 minutes. The Comets battled back with a marker from Joe Gambardella at 5:18, but Meyer pushed the game out of reach with an empty-net goal at 19:53 assisted by Jake Christiansen bringing the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov had 22 stops for the win while Utica's Isaac Poulter made 24 saves in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 1 - - 4

UTC 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 0/5 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

UTC 24 0/4 5/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 22 2 1-0-0

UTC Poulter L 24 3 5-3-1

Cleveland Record: 13-4-1-0, 1st North Division

Utica Record: 6-8-3-0, 6th North Division

