Griffins' Win Streak Ends at Two Games with 4-2 Loss to Milwaukee
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis.-- A three-goal third period sunk the Grand Rapids Griffins' hopes of remaining undefeated against the Milwaukee Admirals in a 4-2 loss on Saturday at Panther Arena.
Elmer Soderblom and Carter Mazur both scored a goal apiece in the contest. Jonatan Berggren, who collected his ninth assist of the season on Mazur's goal, has played four straight nights in as many locations (New York, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Milwaukee).
Just under 15 minutes into the first period, Soderblom continued his point streak against the Admirals with a shot from the bottom of the right circle that went through the legs of Troy Grosenick on the powerplay at 14:53.
Roughly an entire period after the Griffins' goal, Adam Wilsby tied the game up at 1-1 with a blast from the blueline that beat Michael Hutchinson with 5:18 remaining in the middle frame. Between the two tallies, Grand Rapids and Milwaukee combined for 24 consecutive shots saved.
Early in the third period, a controversial no call allowed for the Admirals to set up in the Griffins' defensive zone. Joakim Kemell tipped a shot into the net on the doorstep for a 2-1 Milwaukee lead at 1:45. The Admirals continued their scoring just over two minutes later, as Egor Afanasyev beat Hutchinson off the draw on a five-hole shot with 15:51 remaining.
Following a poke check from Hutchinson, a rebound attempt on the doorstep popped the puck up and over him, which squeaked past the goal line for a shorthanded tally and Afanasyev's second goal of the night at 7:47. With 4:19 remaining in the game, a sliding Mazur deflected a shot from Berggren on the powerplay into the net to make it a 4-2 game in favor of the Admirals. Despite a flurry of shots from the Griffins with an extra man on, the Admirals were able to survive and came out of the contest with a 4-2 win.
Notes:
- In three games against Milwaukee this season, Soderblom has accrued four points (2-2-4).
- The Griffins' road struggles continued in the loss, which puts them at 1-6-0-1 in foreign territory this season.
- Berggren extended his point streak to five games (3-4-7).
Box Score
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 - 2
Milwaukee 0 1 3 - 4
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 2 (Wallinder, Mazur), 14:53 (PP). Penalties-Kasper Gr (roughing), 4:57; L'Heureux Mil (roughing), 4:57; McKeown Mil (tripping), 14:19; Livingstone Mil (cross-checking), 15:43; Felhaber Mil (interference), 19:09.
2nd Period-2, Milwaukee, Wilsby 1 (McKeown, O'Reilly), 14:42. Penalties-Kasper Gr (tripping), 4:04; L'Esperance Gr (slashing), 5:58; Newpower Gr (cross-checking), 15:27.
3rd Period-3, Milwaukee, Kemell 5 (Wilsby, L'Heureux), 1:45. 4, Milwaukee, Afanasyev 7 (O'Reilly), 4:09. 5, Milwaukee, Afanasyev 8 (Weatherby), 7:47 (SH). 6, Grand Rapids, Mazur 3 (Berggren, Rafferty), 15:41 (PP). Penalties-O'Reilly Mil (hooking), 6:34; Thompson Mil (interference), 14:17; Gravel Mil (high-sticking), 18:13.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 13-5-12-30. Milwaukee 7-18-7-32.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 2 / 6; Milwaukee 0 / 3.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 4-6-0 (32 shots-28 saves). Milwaukee, Grosenick 6-3-0 (30 shots-28 saves).
A-4,070
Three Stars
1. MIL Wilsby (goal, assist); 2. MIL Afanasyev (two goals); 3. MIL Grosenick (W, 28 saves)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 7-9-1-1 (16 pts.) / Tues., Dec. 5 at Toronto 7 p.m.
Milwaukee: 10-7-1-0 (21 pts.) / Wed., Dec. 6 vs. San Diego 7 p.m. CST
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
