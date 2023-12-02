Wallstedt Makes 43 Saves in Iowa's 3-2 Win Over Colorado
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Iowa goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 43 saves on 45 shots, while defenseman Andy Welinski notched a goal and an assist, as the Wild defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Saturday. Eagles forward Ben Meyers posted a goal and an assist in the defeat, while goaltender Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 24 shots. Iowa dominated the specialty teams battle, going 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Colorado would net the game's first goal when Meyers fielded a pass between the circles and muscled the puck past Wallstedt, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 9:39 mark of the first period.
The Wild would even things up on their first power play of the night, as Welinski lit the lamp from the blue line to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:58 remaining in the first frame.
Colorado would head back to the box just 37 seconds later and Iowa would again find the back of the net, as forward Joel Teasdale skated to the side of the crease and roofed a shot past Miner. The tally was Teasdale's second power-play goal of the season and gave the Wild a 2-1 advantage at the 14:19 mark of the opening 20 minutes.
Still trailing 2-1 as the puck dropped in the second period, Colorado would be forced to kill off three Iowa power plays, including 1:08 of a 5-on-3 man-advantage. The Eagles would rise to the challenge and kept the scoresheet clean in the middle frame. Colorado would also dominate the shots-on-goal category for a second-consecutive period, outshooting the Wild 16-7 in the second stanza. However, Wallstedt would turn in several dazzling stops to keep it a 2-1 Iowa advantage as the two teams headed to the second intermission.
The Wild would stretch its lead to 3-1 when forward Adam Raska snagged his own rebound in the slot and wired a wrister past Miner just 2:50 into the third period.
The Eagles would answer back 2:06 later when defenseman Keaton Middleton smashed a rebound at the top of the crease into the back of the net to trim the deficit to 3-2.
Colorado would earn 1:29 of a 5-on-3 power play midway through the final frame, but Wallstedt and the penalty kill would keep them at bay to remain in the driver's seat. As time wound down, the Eagles would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 3-2.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, December 8th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2023
- Ostapchuk Strikes Twice as Sens Take Three-of-Four Points in Two-Game Set with Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Wallstedt Powers Iowa to 3-2 Win with Career-High 43 Saves - Iowa Wild
- Wallstedt Makes 43 Saves in Iowa's 3-2 Win Over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Kulich Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Senators - Rochester Americans
- Griffins' Win Streak Ends at Two Games with 4-2 Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brennan Othmann Lights the Lamp Twice in Thrilling 5-4 Overtime Victory Over Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gulls Top Wolves, 4-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Drop 4-1 Decision to Gulls - Chicago Wolves
- Richard's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Islanders for Fourth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Deliver 4-2 Win to Start Season Series with Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Utica Defeats Harrisburg in 2023-24 Season Opener - Utica Comets
- Frank Turns Trick For Bears In 5-2 Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Abbandonato Soars, But Penguins Sunk in OT, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Exact OT Revenge in Wilkes-Barre - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Drop Rematch with Hershey, 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Beaten by Monsters, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Capitals Recall Goaltender Hunter Shepard - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Marlies, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Forward Ryan McGregor Receives First Recall to the Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks, Kaiser and Phillips Join IceHogs on Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #20: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere December 12 - Rockford IceHogs
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Host Phantoms in Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins for 'Teddy Bear Drive' Night - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Wallstedt Makes 43 Saves in Iowa's 3-2 Win Over Colorado
- Hunt's Three-Point Night Pushes Wild to 5-1 Win Over Eagles
- Malinski Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
- Colorado Jumps Back in Win Column with 6-3 Victory Over Stars
- Tufte Returns to Eagles, Miner Recalled from Utah