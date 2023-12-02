Admirals Earn Win Over Griffins
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI-The Admirals scored three goals in the first 7:47 of the third period to turn a tie game into a three-goal lead as they went on to earn a 4-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
Egor Afanasyev scored a pair of goals to pace the offense, while Adam Wilsby (1g-1a) and Cal O'Reilly (2a) both chipped in multi-point efforts.
Troy Grosenick stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced to pick up his fifth consecutive win in net for the Admirals, who earned their 10th victory of the season.
Grand Rapids grabbed an early lead when Elmer Soderblom picked up his second tally of the season with just under five minutes to play in the first period.
The score stayed that way until the 14:42 mark of the second period as Wilsby shot from the high slot made it through traffic and past a screened Michael Hutchinson for his first of the season.
Milwaukee grabbed its first lead of the game just 1:45 into the final stanza on Joakim Kemell's fifth of the season. Wilsby had the puck at the left point and fired a shot the Kemell deflected into the net to make the score 2-1.
Afanasyev scored the next two for the Milwaukee with the first coming at 4:09 after Cal O'Reilly won a face-off that was scooped up by Afanasyev, who then fired a wrister by Hutchinson. That was followed by a fortuitus bounce at 7:47 when he followed up an initial shot by Jasper Weatherby that caused the puck to fly high in the air, bounce off the head of Hutchinson, and trickle slowly into the Griffins net.
The Griffins Carter Mazur scored on the power-play for Grand Rapids to make it 4-2 but that is as close as they would get as Grosenick and the Ads held on the rest of the way to capture the win.
The Admirals are back in action when they play host to the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2023
- Ostapchuk Strikes Twice as Sens Take Three-of-Four Points in Two-Game Set with Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Wallstedt Powers Iowa to 3-2 Win with Career-High 43 Saves - Iowa Wild
- Wallstedt Makes 43 Saves in Iowa's 3-2 Win Over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Kulich Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Senators - Rochester Americans
- Griffins' Win Streak Ends at Two Games with 4-2 Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brennan Othmann Lights the Lamp Twice in Thrilling 5-4 Overtime Victory Over Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gulls Top Wolves, 4-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Drop 4-1 Decision to Gulls - Chicago Wolves
- Richard's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Islanders for Fourth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Deliver 4-2 Win to Start Season Series with Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Utica Defeats Harrisburg in 2023-24 Season Opener - Utica Comets
- Frank Turns Trick For Bears In 5-2 Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Abbandonato Soars, But Penguins Sunk in OT, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Exact OT Revenge in Wilkes-Barre - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Drop Rematch with Hershey, 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Beaten by Monsters, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Capitals Recall Goaltender Hunter Shepard - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Marlies, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Forward Ryan McGregor Receives First Recall to the Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks, Kaiser and Phillips Join IceHogs on Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #20: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere December 12 - Rockford IceHogs
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Host Phantoms in Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins for 'Teddy Bear Drive' Night - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Earn Win Over Griffins
- Admirals Lose in Grand Rapids
- Stastney Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Gurianov Heroics Lead to Ads' Win
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss