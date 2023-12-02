Bruins Edge Islanders, 4-3

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Kyle MacLean scored once and added an assist, and Otto Koivula had two helpers on Saturday, as the Bridgeport Islanders (6-13-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-3 loss to the Providence Bruins (10-8-1-2) at Total Mortgage Arena.

MacLean, Koivula and Dennis Cholowski (goal) all extended their point streaks to three games, while Ken Appleby (3-4-0) turned aside 18 shots. The Islanders outshot the Bruins 32-22.

The Islanders broke the ice 13:08 into the game when Cholowski lifted home a lengthy shot from the left point that sailed past Michael DiPietro (5-3-0) at even strength. Sevigny and Reece Newkirk helped orchestrate the tally, each recording their first points of the season with assists.

Just 3:32 later, Bridgeport extended its advantage on a power-play goal from MacLean on a rebound near the doorstep. Matt Maggio took a hard wrist shot that led to the rebound, picking up the primary assist, while Otto Koivula received the secondary assist.

The Islanders led 2-0 at the first intermission, but just eight seconds into the second period, Providence cut its deficit in half on a Justin Brazeau rush and conversion between the circles. The Bruins recorded the equalizer at the 3:00 mark, with Anthony Richard tipping home Parker Wotherspoon's lengthy point shot to tie the game 2-2. Brett Harrison received the secondary assist.

The Islanders regained their advantage two minutes into the third period with Cole Bardreau's second goal of the season. The Bridgeport forward found himself on a partial breakaway after splitting the defense and fired a shot over DiPietro's left shoulder. MacLean and Koivula each earned an assist on the tally.

Bridgeport's lead was short lived, however, as the Bruins answered back just a couple of minutes later with a Harrison rebound goal near the crease. Providence grabbed its first lead of the night 8:30 into the third period, when Richard tapped home a nice back-door feed from Wotherspoon, which proved to be the game winner.

The Islanders finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport has scored a power-play goal in four straight games and five of its last six.

Next Time Out: The Islanders open a season-long, six-game road trip on Friday night, facing the Utica Comets at Adirondack Bank Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

