Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Hartford
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Hartford, CT - It couldn't have been any closer. Olle Lycksell was denied with less than one second left on a sensational glove save by Dylan Garand on what would have been an incredible game-winner. The Phantoms just missed on their chance to finish a great comeback with a power-play winning goal at the end of regulation and in overtime just before the Hartford Wolf Pack finished the night with their own overtime winning strike in a 5-4 decision on Saturday night at XL Center.
Brennan Othmann (7th, 8th) scored the overtime winning goal to complete a three-goal weekend as he beat Felix Sandstrom with a monster one-timer just one second after a Wolf Pack power play had expired.
The Phantoms earned one standings point in the overtime decision after a wild, back-and-forth game. Lehigh Valley led 2-0 on goals in the first period by Wade Allison (3rd) and Helge Grans (1st) but then Hartford scored four straight in the second and third periods to take a 4-2 lead. The Phantoms rallied back on goals by Jordy Bellerive (1st) and then a tying deflection by Garrett Wilson (5th) with just 3:59 left getting a piece of a Ronnie Attard bomb from the point.
Lehigh Valley (9-7-4) raced out to an early 2-0 lead with Allison scoring at 10:36 into the game on a put-back from the side of the net following an Attard blast on the power play. Wilson got a piece of the puck before Allison stuffed it in.
The Phantoms made it 2-0 barely more than three minutes later on a sharp-angle strike from the bottom of the right circle for Helge Grans who scored his first since coming to the Phantoms from the Los Angeles Kings organization.
Hartford (14-4-2) quickly equalized early in the second period. Othmann scored on a long drive on the power play just 1:13 into the frame to trigger the flying plushies on the team's Teddy Bear Toss Night. Just seconds after play resumed, it was Matt Rempe from the side of the net playing a bank off the back of Sandstrom for a 2-2 tie.
Karl Henriksson (3rd) nicked a Mac Hollowell center-point bomb with 3:08 remaining in the second period to provide the hosts with their first lead of the night.
Hartford's Brett Berard (5th) cranked up a shot from the left circle which was blocked back at him but he was ready for a quick effort again and lasered a drive to the upper-right corner from the left circle with 13:31 to go providing the Wolf Pack with a 4-2 lead.
But the Phantoms answered quickly. Bellerive struck from the right circle off a snappy cross-ice pass from Emil Andrae just 31 seconds later to pull Lehigh Valley back to within a goal.
Attard's second assist of the game was on a monster drive from right point that was tipped in at the net-front by Wilson with just 3:59 left.
The Phantoms had a power play at the end of the third and into overtime. Laczynski spotted Lycksell open on the backdoor but Garand scrambled to his right to rob the team's leading scorer on the last play of regulation.
Hartford got a power play in overtime but the Phantoms held them off. Attard had consecutive blocks in the clutch. But Othmann's rifle from the high slot just as the man advantage expired would become the game-winner with 1:08 remaining in the extra period.
The Phantoms wrap up the road trip on Sunday afternoon with a 3:05 p.m. tilt at the Providence Bruins.
The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Friday, December 8 against the Providence Bruins to open a five-game homestand which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 9 when the Phantoms host the Charlotte Checkers.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st 10:36 - LV, W. Allison (3) (G. Wilson, R. Attard) (PP) (1-0)
1st 13:43 - LV, H. Grnas (1) (T. Laczynski, M. Millman) (2-0)
2nd 1:13 - HFD, B. Othmann (7) (N. Brouillard, A. Belzile) (PP) (2-1)
2nd 1:37 - HFD, M. Rempe (3) (M. Pekar, B. Scanlin) (2-2)
2nd 16:52 - HFD, K. Henriksson (3) (M. Hollowell, A. Blidh) (2-3)
3rd 5:29 - HFD, B. Berard (5) (A. Belzile, B. Trevigno) (2-4)
3rd 6:02 - LV, J. Bellerive (1) (E. Andrae, J. Gaucher) (3-4)
3rd 16:01 - LV, G. Wilson (5) (R. Attard, W. Allison) (4-4)
OT 3:52 - HFD, B. Othmann (8) (N. Brouillard, M. Hollowell (PP) (4-5)
Shots:
LV 36 - HFD 39
PP:
LV 1/5, HFD 1/3
Goaltenders:
LV - F. Sandstrom (OTL) (34/39) (1-0-2)
HFD - D. Garand (W) (32/36) (7-2-2)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (9-7-4)
Hartford (14-4-2)
UPCOMING
Sunday, December 3 (3:05 p.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Providence Bruins
Friday, December 8 (7:05 p.m.) - Providence Bruins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Berks $1 Hot Dogs Night
Saturday, December 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's
Wednesday, December 13 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Military Appreciation Night
Friday, December 15 (7:05) - Laval Rocket at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Saturday, December 16 (7:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hispanic Heritage Night, Los Fantasmas!!
Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com
Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2023
- Ostapchuk Strikes Twice as Sens Take Three-of-Four Points in Two-Game Set with Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Wallstedt Powers Iowa to 3-2 Win with Career-High 43 Saves - Iowa Wild
- Wallstedt Makes 43 Saves in Iowa's 3-2 Win Over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Kulich Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Senators - Rochester Americans
- Griffins' Win Streak Ends at Two Games with 4-2 Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brennan Othmann Lights the Lamp Twice in Thrilling 5-4 Overtime Victory Over Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gulls Top Wolves, 4-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Drop 4-1 Decision to Gulls - Chicago Wolves
- Richard's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Islanders for Fourth Straight Victory - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Deliver 4-2 Win to Start Season Series with Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Utica Defeats Harrisburg in 2023-24 Season Opener - Utica Comets
- Frank Turns Trick For Bears In 5-2 Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Abbandonato Soars, But Penguins Sunk in OT, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Exact OT Revenge in Wilkes-Barre - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Drop Rematch with Hershey, 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Beaten by Monsters, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Capitals Recall Goaltender Hunter Shepard - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Marlies, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Forward Ryan McGregor Receives First Recall to the Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks, Kaiser and Phillips Join IceHogs on Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #20: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere December 12 - Rockford IceHogs
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Host Phantoms in Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins for 'Teddy Bear Drive' Night - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd at Hartford
- Point Streak Ends in Hartford
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
- Millman Joins Phantoms, Gahagen to Reading
- Wild Win Over Rochester