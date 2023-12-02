Wallstedt Powers Iowa to 3-2 Win with Career-High 43 Saves
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - Jesper Wallstedt made a career-high 43 saves on Saturday night as the Iowa Wild took a 3-2 win and completed a road sweep of the Colorado Eagles.
Colorado took a 1-0 lead 9:39 into the game. Ben Meyers received a centering pass from Oskar Olausson and pulled the puck to his backhand before tucking it to the back of the net.
Iowa responded with a pair of power-play goals. The Wild evened the game at 12:02 of the first when Adam Beckman found Andy Welinski on the rush for a shot underneath Trent Miner (22 saves). Daemon Hunt also picked up an assist on the play.
Joël Teasdale handed Iowa the 2-1 lead just 2:17 later. Welinski and Hunt combined to find Teasdale along the goal line, who walked in and roofed the puck over Miner.
Iowa carried the 2-1 advantage into the first intermission. The Eagles outshot the Wild 17-10 in the first 20 minutes.
Colorado posted 16 shots to Iowa's eight during the middle frame but could not find a way past Wallstedt.
The Wild widened their lead to two goals just 2:50 into the third. Mike O'Leary won the face off for Adam Raska, who fired home his first goal in an Iowa uniform to make the score 3-1.
The Eagles pulled back within a goal at 4:56 with a rebound finish from Keaton Middleton.
Iowa faced a 5-on-3 midway through the third period and a late flurry with Colorado's net empty, but Wallstedt made 11 saves in the final frame to close out the win.
Colorado outshot Iowa 45-25. The Wild went 2-for-6 on the man advantage and killed off all four Eagles power plays.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
