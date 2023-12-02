Comets Beaten by Monsters, 4-2

Cleveland, OH. - For the first time this season, the Comets played the Cleveland Monsters, the top team of the North Division. With Utica coming off three straight losses and Cleveland winning four in a row, the Comets were hoping to change the trajectory after the game ended on Saturday night on the road. Despite a valiant comeback effort in the final period, the Comets lost the contest, 4-2.

In the opening period, the Monsters struck twice to put themselves up 2-0. The first goal came from at 3:19 from former Comets forward, Brendan Gaunce and the latter goal of the period was by James Malatesta at 17:06. The end of the first twenty minutes saw Utica down by a couple goals.

During the middle frame, the Comets punched back after Max Willmam took a pass from Arnaud Durandeau and knifed the puck passed Daniil Tarasov at 7:15 It was Willman's fifth goal of the season. Unfortunately for Utica, the Monsters scored at 14:48 after Malatesta found the back of the net for the second time in the game. As the second ended, the Comets found themselves behind, 3-1.

In the final period of regulation, Joe Gambardella scored on a blistering wrist shot over the glove side of Tarasov at 5:18. The goal was assisted by Graeme Clarke and Robbie Russo and it was Gambardella's second goal of the season. The Monsters scored with just six seconds left, the Comets allowed an empty net goal by Carson Meyer.

The Comets are back in action against the Monsters tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 PM followed by a home game on Friday night against the Bridgeport Islanders inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM.

