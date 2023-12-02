Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m.

TEXAS STARS (11-4-3, 25pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (6-7-1, 13pts)

After a thriller last night, the same two teams meet to close the weekend

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors look for an unbeaten in regulation week as they play host to the Texas Stars.

PACIFIC DIVISION AFTER DARK

It was a crazy finish last night as the Condors were awarded a go-ahead goal after regulation had ended, putting 2:32 back on the clock. Texas scored with the extra attacker and after a scoreless overtime, won the game, 4-3, in round four of the shootout.

EVERYONE LOVES THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula scored his first as a Condor last night and added two assists. He has four points on the week and has five points (1g-4a) in seven games this season.

SHOOTER

Lane Pederson scored his third of the year in regulation to give the Condors a 2-1 lead. For the second straight game, he scored in a must-score third round of the shootout to improve to 2/2 on the year in the skills competition.

ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR FIRST

Cameron Wright scored his first AHL goal a night ago to level the game at one apiece. The second-year pro now has three points (1g-2a) on the season.

OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!

Despite making just his third start since Oct. 28, Olivier Rodrigue turned in a .934 save percentage, stopping 34 of 37 shots. On the year, he is 2-1-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 5-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.

KEPT THEM IN CHECK

Bakersfield's penalty kill denied the league's top power play twice last night. Olivier Rodrigue stopped a Logan Stankoven penalty shot as well.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

2021 2nd round pick Logan Stankoven leads all AHL rookies in scoring with 25 points (14g-11a) in 18 games. He scored his eighth goal in his last eight games last night. Linemate Maverik Bourque extended his point streak to eight games as well. The Stars average a league-best 4.00 goals per game.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Ontario Friday, but are home a week from tonight for Calvin Pickard Youth Jersey Giveaway. A capacity crowd is expected.

