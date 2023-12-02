Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m.
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
TEXAS STARS (11-4-3, 25pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (6-7-1, 13pts)
After a thriller last night, the same two teams meet to close the weekend
PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
PROMOTION: $5 Knit Cap Frenzy! Purchase knit caps for just $5 at this game only presented by 98.5 The Fox and the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
BROADCAST
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio
iHeartRadio App
AHLTV.com
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps from.
GAME TIME MAGAZINE: Click here to download this weekend's GAME TIME Magazine available digitally.
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors look for an unbeaten in regulation week as they play host to the Texas Stars.
PACIFIC DIVISION AFTER DARK
It was a crazy finish last night as the Condors were awarded a go-ahead goal after regulation had ended, putting 2:32 back on the clock. Texas scored with the extra attacker and after a scoreless overtime, won the game, 4-3, in round four of the shootout.
EVERYONE LOVES THE DRAKE
Drake Caggiula scored his first as a Condor last night and added two assists. He has four points on the week and has five points (1g-4a) in seven games this season.
SHOOTER
Lane Pederson scored his third of the year in regulation to give the Condors a 2-1 lead. For the second straight game, he scored in a must-score third round of the shootout to improve to 2/2 on the year in the skills competition.
ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR FIRST
Cameron Wright scored his first AHL goal a night ago to level the game at one apiece. The second-year pro now has three points (1g-2a) on the season.
OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!
Despite making just his third start since Oct. 28, Olivier Rodrigue turned in a .934 save percentage, stopping 34 of 37 shots. On the year, he is 2-1-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.
THREE IS THE NUMBER
The Condors are 5-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.
KEPT THEM IN CHECK
Bakersfield's penalty kill denied the league's top power play twice last night. Olivier Rodrigue stopped a Logan Stankoven penalty shot as well.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
2021 2nd round pick Logan Stankoven leads all AHL rookies in scoring with 25 points (14g-11a) in 18 games. He scored his eighth goal in his last eight games last night. Linemate Maverik Bourque extended his point streak to eight games as well. The Stars average a league-best 4.00 goals per game.
UP NEXT
The Condors are in Ontario Friday, but are home a week from tonight for Calvin Pickard Youth Jersey Giveaway. A capacity crowd is expected.
