Crunch Top Marlies, 3-1
December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch swept the weekend series against the Toronto Marlies with a 3-1 victory tonight at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Mitchell Chaffee led the Crunch with two goals as the team builds a four-game winning streak and moves to 12-5-0-2 on the season.
Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt recorded the win stopping 35-of-36 shots in net for the Crunch. Keith Petruzzelli turned aside 22-of-25 between the pipes for the Marlies. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.
The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 16:17 into the game when Gage Goncalves centered the puck for Joe Carroll to fire in from between the circles. Two minutes later, Chaffee doubled the lead with a wrister from the bottom of the right circle.
After a scoreless second period, the Marlies stole one back early in the final frame. Zach Solow skated the puck down the left side and dropped it in the circle for Logan Shaw to send in. Syracuse quickly regained their two-goal lead with a shorthanded goal. Max Groshev forced a turnover and came in on an odd-man rush. At the last minute, he fed Chaffee for his second of the game. The Crunch continued to fendxs off the Marlies to sweep the home-and-home series.
The Crunch are back in action when they host the Hershey Bears on Friday.
The Crunch are back in action when they host the Hershey Bears on Friday.
Crunchables: Gage Goncalves has six points (2g, 4a) in his last three games...Mitchell Chaffee is on a three-game goal-scoring streak.
