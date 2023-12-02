Roadrunners Forward Ryan McGregor Receives First Recall to the Arizona Coyotes

December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners forward Ryan McGregor

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners forward Ryan McGregor(Tucson Roadrunners)

Tucson, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that Tucson Roadrunners forward Ryan McGregor has been recalled to the Coyotes.

This will be McGregor's first call up to the NHL and the first time this season that a Roadrunners player has been called up to the NHL for the first time in their career.

McGregor joins the list of now seven Tucson players that have been recalled to the Coyotes this season joining: Milos Keleman, Jan Jenik, Ben McCartney, Zach Sanford, Michael Kesselring and Vlad Kolyachonok.

McGregor signed a three-year entry level contract with the Arizona Coyotes on March 19, 2020, and made his debut with the Tucson Roadrunners the following season. This past offseason, he was re-signed to a one-year two-way contract by the Arizona Coyotes for his fourth season in the desert.

Since 2021, McGregor is fifth on the Roadrunners in games played with 131 including 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points.

Entering today he was one of five players currently in their fourth year with the Roadrunners including: Cameron Crotty, Cameron Hebig, Jan Jenik and Victor Soderstrom.

The Roadrunners return to the TCC tonight against the San Jose Barracuda currently at a record of 11-6-1-1.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.