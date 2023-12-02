Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins for 'Teddy Bear Drive' Night

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (6-12-1-0) face the Providence Bruins (9-8-1-2) for the second time in as many nights, finishing up a home-and-home series at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. Last night, the Islanders scored once on the power play, once shorthanded, and once at even strength in a 6-3 loss to the Bruins in Rhode Island. Karson Kuhlman had one goal and one assist against his former team, while Tyce Thompson notched an assist in his Bridgeport debut. The Islanders hung with the Bruins during the first and third periods, but surrendered five goals in the second, which was too much to overcome.

BRING THOSE TEDDIES

It's 'Teddy Bear Drive' Night, where one lucky fan will win $2,500 cash courtesy of Coca-Cola. Donate a new toy or stuffed animal upon entry and receive a golden raffle ticket for your chance to win this evening. The winner will be selected immediately after the Islanders score their first goal. All toys will be donated to the Hometown Foundation. Doors open at 6 p.m. Stick around after the game and meet the team with a post-game autograph session on the concourse!

TICKETS: Available here!

WATCH ONLINE: www.ahltv.com

LISTEN LIVE: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game marks the fifth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the third of six in Connecticut. Providence leads the series 3-1-0-0 following last night's victory and a 2-1 win at Total Mortgage Arena exactly one week ago. Bruins forward John Farinacci, who shares sixth among AHL rookies in points (16), leads all players in the series with five points (2g, 3a) in four games. Karson Kuhlman has a team-best four points (3g, 1a) against Providence.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins are on a three-game winning streak and have climbed to fifth place in the Atlantic Division, tied with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms who they'll host tomorrow. Six different players found the back of the net last night including former Bridgeport defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, who scored his first Bruins goal early in the second period. Wotherspoon also had an assist and was one of six Providence players with a multi-point game. Michael DiPietro (4-3-0) made 24 saves and improved to 3-0-0 against the Islanders this season.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

The New York Islanders acquired forward Tyce Thompson from the New Jersey Devils last Sunday in exchange for Arnaud Durandeau. Thompson made his Bridgeport debut last night and recorded a power-play assist late in the third period. The Milford, Conn. native had 50 points (15g, 35a) in 98 AHL games with the Utica Comets prior to his Islanders debut. He's played 11 NHL games with the Devils. Thompson is the son of Brent Thompson, who spent each of the last 12 seasons with the Islanders organization and 10 seasons as Bridgeport's head coach. Tyce grew up skating at Total Mortgage

Arena and played junior hockey for the Jr. Islanders youth program. He is expected to make his 100th AHL appearance and his home debut tonight.

OTTO ZONE

Otto Koivula has three goals in his last six games, including Bridgeport's first tally 8:44 into the second period last night. It was Koivula's 59th career goal with Bridgeport, putting him one behind Trent Hunter (2001-03) for eighth place on the team's all-time goals list. He is fourth on the all-time points list (154), two behind Jeff Hamilton (2002-06) for third.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in three straight games and four of their last five... Their penalty kill went 3-for-4 last night and is now 17-for-19 over the last seven games, ranking second in the AHL overall at 87.7%... Ruslan Iskhakov has scored a goal in back-to-back games, while Dennis Cholowski has assists in two straight contests... Rookie forward Daylan Kuefler was activated from IR and loaned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders yesterday morning... Following tonight's game, the Islanders will embark on a season-long six-game road trip through Dec. 23rd.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (9-7-6): Last: 5-4 OTW at Carolina, Thursday -- Next: Tonight at Florida, 6 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (7-8-2-1): Last: 4-1 L vs. Norfolk, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET

