Wranglers Defeat Silver Knights

Picked up a win in the desert.

The Wranglers are back in the win column after edging out the Henderson Silver Knights 2-1 at the Dollar Loan Center on Friday night.

Clark Bishop notched his fifth goal of the season and Brady Lyle scored his fourth which would hold up as the game-winner.

Dustin Wolf (9-3-0-2) made 32 saves to register his ninth win of the season.

The Wranglers opened the scoring at the 7:43 mark of the first period.

With traffic in front of the Silver Knights net, Jonathan Aspirot sent a shot from the blueline that hit Bishop in front and redirected past Henderson netminder, Jordan Papirny.

Wolf turned aside all nine shots he faced in the opening frame.

1-0 at the break.

Things got chippy in the second period.

At the 12:29 mark, Sam Jardine dropped the mitts with Mason Morelli as the two squared off for a lengthy tilt.

Calgary would extend their lead at the 16:33 mark as Lyle pounced on a loose puck in front and hammered it into the net. 2-0.

Henderson had multiple odd-man rush chances in the frame, but Wolf stood tall between the pipes to keep the Wranglers lead intact.

2-0 after 40 minutes.

Henderson cut into the lead in the early stages of the third period.

On the powerplay at 4:48, Morelli walked into the circle and fired a wrist-shot over the shoulder of Wolf and into the top corner. 2-1.

Wolf made 11 saves in the frame and the Wranglers penalty-kill went 1-for-7 in the contest.

2-1 final.

