Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles

Iowa Wild (7-9-1-1; 16 pts.) at Colorado Eagles (9-7-3-0; 21 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a five-game road swing with a contest against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 7-4-0-2 (5-0-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 2-4-0-1 at Colorado)

Last Time: Iowa took a 5-1 win over Colorado at Blue Arena on Friday night... Daemon Hunt led Iowa with three points (1-2=3)... Joël Teasdale scored the eventual game-winner at 14:16 of the second period... Jesper Wallstedt saved 40-of-41 shots to take the win

2022-23: Iowa and Colorado split a four-game season series... The Eagles won two games in Colorado in November... The Wild swept a two-game series at the end of December... Dakota Mermis paced Iowa with four points (1-3=4) in four games... Jesper Wallstedt went 1-2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and 0.920 SV% in three games

TEAM NOTES

VISITING COLORADO: Prior to Friday's win over the Eagles, the Wild had lost four consecutive games in regulation when visiting Colorado... Iowa's only previous win at Colorado came in a 3-2 shootout victory on Dec. 1, 2018

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in nine straight games... The Wild are 4-4-0-1 over that span... Iowa snapped a four-game losing streak and a four-game streak of scoring only one goal in Friday's win... Iowa is undefeated in the five games in which the team has scored four or more goals this season

POWER-PLAY GOALS: Iowa scored twice on the power play on Friday... Iowa has won each of the last six games in which the team has scored twice on the power play

HOT HANDS

* Nic Petan has recorded points in 11 of 14 games this season

* Friday marked Petan's fifth multi-point performance of 2023-24

* Petan recorded 17 multi-point games in 2022-23

* Jesper Wallstedt has allowed just 11 goals in his last seven starts

* Wallstedt tied a career high with 40 saves on Friday

* Daemon Hunt recorded his first professional three-point game on Friday (1-2=3)

* Joël Teasdale scored his first goal of the season on Friday in a two-point performance

* Sammy Walker led Iowa with five shots and earned his first goal of the year

* Riley Tufte scored his 10th goal of the season for Colorado to add to his team-leading total

