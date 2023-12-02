Crevier Called up to Blackhawks, Kaiser and Phillips Join IceHogs on Road Trip

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi from injured reserve and recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs. Additionally, the Blackhawks have assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips to Rockford, and IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical updates:

Defenseman Filip Roos is expected to miss one to two weeks with a left groin injury.

Forward Logan Nijhoff is day-to-day with a right glute injury.

Crevier, 22, has suited up in 16 games with the IceHogs this season, posting five assists. His five helpers rank second among all Rockford blueliners. The former seventh-round pick of the Blackhawks will have a chance to make his NHL debut with Chicago.

Phillips, 22, has three assists in nine games with the Blackhawks this season. The defenseman started the season with Rockford and posted three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with the Hogs.

Kaiser, 21, has recorded four helpers in 21 games with the Hawks this season. The former third-round pick by Chicago registered three assists in nine games with the Hawks last season after posting 23 points (5G, 18A) in 35 appearances with the University of Minnesota-Duluth at the NCAA Division I level.

The Blackhawks play today at Canada Life Centre against the Winnipeg Jets at 2 p.m. The IceHogs play next in the same building on Sunday, Dec. 3 against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre at 2 p.m.

