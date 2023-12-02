Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters

December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets loaned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Monsters for the purpose of conditioning. Tarasov, who has yet to appear in a game this season due to a lower-body injury, went 4-11-1 with a 3.91 goals-against average (GAA) and .892 save percentage (S%) in 17 NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets last season and added a record of 5-5-0 with a 3.85 GAA and .882 S% in 11 AHL appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 24, was originally selcted by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 21 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Tarasov went 4-13-1 with a 3.66 GAA and .900 S%. In 28 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23, Tarasov went 14-10-3 with a 3.36 GAA and .890 S%.

In 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S% in 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga. In 18 appearances for Salavat Ufa in Russia's KHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-21, Tarasov went 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S%. In international competition, Tarasov helped Russia claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

