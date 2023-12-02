Condors Shoot Down Stars

The Condors take five of a possible six points on the week. Pederson and Wright each had two goals.

The Bakersfield Condors (7-7-1, 15pts) set a new season-high for scoring in a 6-4 win over the Texas Stars (11-5-3, 25pts) on Saturday. Lane Pederson (4th, 5th) and Cameron Wright (2nd, 3rd) each had two goals in the win, while linemate Drake Caggiula had three assists. Caggiula has seven points (1g-6a) over his last three games.

Bakersfield's win secured five of a possible six points on the week. Ty Tullio made his season debut after missing 14 due to injury and had an assist on a Xavier Bourgault (2nd) goal.

The Condors are now 4-1-1 in their last six against the Stars.

