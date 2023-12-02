Reign Down Firebirds in Overtime

December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Martin Chromiak gave the Ontario Reign (12-6-1-1) their first overtime win of the season and a split of the weekend home-and-home series with the Coachella Valley Firebirds (10-7-1-0) on a 4-3 decision Saturday night at Acrisure Arena.

The Reign had to come from behind in the third and did so on a game-tying strike by Tyler Madden with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. Samuel Fagemo and Alex Turcotte also added tallies in the victory, while goaltender Erik Portillo made 29 saves to earn his sixth win of the season.

Date: December 2, 2023

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final ONT 1 1 1 1 4 CV 0 2 1 0 3

Shots PP ONT 31 1/3 CV 32 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

2. Kole Lind (CV)

3. Cale Fleury (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Chris Driedger

Next Game: Wednesday, December 6 vs. Henderson Silver Knights | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.