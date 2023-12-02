Game #20: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda

Game #19: Tucson Roadrunners (11-6-1-1) vs. San Jose Barracuda (5-9-4-0)

Time: Saturday, December 2, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson Arizona

Referees: #22 Jim Curtin, #14 Jordan Deckard

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners head into game two against the San Jose Barracuda riding a four-game point streak at 3-0-1-0. The team matched their season-high in goals in a strong 5-1 win on Friday Night and also set a season-high in win margin with the four-goal victory. They now look for the two-game sweep before heading back on the road.

Three things:

Friday, the Roadrunners notched their first game of the season with multiple power-play goals in a game, scoring two on the man-advantage. Josh Doan and Victor Soderstrom were the goal scorers on the power-play as Doan leads the team with four heading into Saturday's game and is tied for second amongst rookies in power-play goals.

Including Friday's two-goal game, Josh Doan now has three multi-point games on the season and two games where he has scored two goals. He and Dylan Guenther are tied for the team lead in multiple-point games (3) as they have combined for six goals and six assists for 12 points in those games. In addition, Doan had nine shots on Friday which is a team season high.

Austin Poganski has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in his last three games with an assist coming on Friday against San Jose. Poganksi is at five points (1 goal, four assists) in 11 games this season. Poganski joined the Roadrunners after spending a season with the defending Western Conference Champions Coachella Valley Firebirds.

What did they say?

"It's been great, you can really see the team starting to piece things together; like that, working off the start. We're still trying to find that full 60 minutes, but sometimes getting the good start is the hardest part."

Tucson Forward Zach Sanford on the team's hot starts in the last two games.

Latest Transactions:

None:

Number to Know:

7- The Roadrunners have scored seven goals combined in their last two first periods, including four on Friday's game which set a season-high in goals scored in a period.

WE ARE LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC.

