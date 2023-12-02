Gulls Top Wolves, 4-1

December 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls began their five-game road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at Allstate Arena. San Diego has earned standings points in three straight games (2-0-1-0). The Gulls' record now sits at 4-10-4-0.

Jacob Perreault scored his sixth goal of the season - first on the power play - and recorded his sixth assist for his second multi-point game of the campaign (1-1=2). He has points in back-to-back games (1-2=3) and 2-4=6 points in his last five games.

Nikita Nesterenko earned two assists (0-2=2), both primary assists, giving him back-to-back multi-point games. It establishes his first professional point and assist streak (1-4=5).

Brayden Tracey picked up his second goal (PPG) and his second assist of the season, his first multi-point effort of the season and his first points since returning to the San Diego lineup after missing five games due to injury Nov. 11-24.

Andrew Agozzino scored his third goal of the season at 17:00 in the second. He has recorded points in six straight road contests (1-5=6).

Nathan Gaucher netted his third goal of the season at 10:27 in the third.

Judd Caulfield earned the first assist of his AHL career on Gaucher's goal.

Olen Zellweger recorded an assist, his 11th of the season. Zellweger continues to rank second among AHL rookie defensemen in points (3-11=14) and assists.

Calle Clang stopped 24-of-25 shots to earn his second win of the season.

The San Diego Gulls wrap up their four-game season series with the Chicago Wolves Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena (1 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Jacob Perreault

On being able to play in Chicago:

Yeah, I mean I was looking forward to this road trip for a while because I got a lot of friends and family in town. So, it meant a lot and obviously we did pretty good. So, that was pretty good.

On his power play unit:

We got two good units. We got a bunch of guys that can make plays. You know, Trace (Gulls left wing Brayden Tracey), Nesty (Gulls left wing Nikita Nesterenko), (Gulls defenseman Trevor) Carrick and Lopes (Gulls center Josh Lopina), we were all working pretty hard and same with the other unit. We got a couple of good bounces and put it in the back of the net. It was really nice.

On his linemates:

They've been in the league so long. They've been high-skilled players for so long, so I'm pretty excited to be playing with those guys. Trying to contribute as much as I can, trying to make plays and all that. I think I'm just trying to feed off what they are doing because they've been there for so long.

On the team playing a complete game:

We had two good periods, we were up by quite a bit. So, towards the end, we were trying to shut the game down. It's always fun to score but at one point you got to shut the other team down. That's what we were doing, and we did a good job of that.

On how players were standing up for each other:

We are all pretty close. We're a lot of young guys, a lot of veterans. We're all a pretty tight group, doesn't matter what age you are when everyone gets treated the same. So, I think that's a big part and it's part of the brotherhood we have. I think we are off to a good start, obviously we had a losing streak going, but we are trying to switch things around now and move on and start another streak right now.

On how to replicate this performance tomorrow:

Bring the same effort, do the same thing and good results will come.

On what he wants to do in last regular season game in Chicago:

I'm not sure. I'm just going to try my hardest, make some plays and try to get a couple of bounces and maybe put the puck in the back of the net again.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On if tonight was the 60-minute effort he has been looking for:

Close to it. They hit some posts that could have changed the momentum of the game. Our goalie (Calle Clang) was great in moments when we certainly needed him. I thought that our first period was very strong. I think our second, we got away from our game at moments, but you know, good teams find a way to bend, don't break and that's what we did. And then we played a pretty mature third period.

On the power play units:

I'm not sure which one's the second unit but I know that we have two good groups and the Trevor Carrick group got on the board twice for us tonight. They made two great little plays through seams. And then being able to attack either with the shot or the backside post like they were, they were great at being able to create something from nothing.

On Calle Clang:

Calle was strong. He was patient. He was poised and that's his game. It's so technical, and he's so sound that I think he showed a lot tonight.

On what he liked about the third period:

Our play with the puck. Sometimes you have time, sometimes you don't. Sometimes the game tells you that you have to chip it. Sometimes it tells you that there's a play to be made and I thought we picked our spots real well to be able to take advantage of the game and then place the puck so that we have an opportunity to go put some pressure on them. So, you know, pretty mature effort.

On how players were standing up for each other:

We're a band of brothers and we should always have each other's backs and I'm appreciative of the way that the guys stepped in. Unfortunately lost our power play in the effort. But I'm glad the guys are there for each other.

On facing Chicago again tomorrow afternoon:

Step One is rest. Get these guys some food. Have them cool down. Step Two is we'll take a deep dive in, and we'll go recognize what we did well, and then take a look at where Chicago strengths are because they have some.

