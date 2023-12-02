Goaltender Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned to Hershey from South Carolina (ECHL).

Gibson, 24, has gone 3-3-1 in seven games with the Stingrays, owning a 2.71 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. In Friday's game versus Savannah, Gibson was credited with a goal, becoming the 16th goaltender in ECHL history to score.

With Hershey, Gibson made his professional debut on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport, stopping 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. He made 13 saves in the third period of that contest, and three more in overtime to secure his first professional win.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they close out the weekend with their second game against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum tonight at 6 p.m. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

