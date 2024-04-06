Comets Score Early But Can't Hold on against Marlies, Lose 5-1

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto, ON. - The Comets continued their road swing as they headed north of the boarder when they battled the Toronto Marlies on Saturday afternoon to inch closer to solidifying a playoff position. The Comets, riding a two-game win streak were able to score early in the game against the Marlies but as the game went on, Toronto found the back of the net more than enough times to stop the Comets streak. As the game ended, the Comets were silenced by Toronto, 5-1.

During the opening period, the Comets didn't waste much time as Kyle Criscuolo capitalized on a Toronto turnover in the defensive zone. Criscuolo slipped the puck through Marlies netminder, Dennis Hildeby just 55 seconds into the gamer for his 16th of the season for a 1-0 Comets lead. The Marlies would push back with three goals during the opening frame. The first came off the stick of Roni Hirvonen at 4:00 when his pass deflected off a Utica defenseman's skates and passed Akira Schmid tying the game at 1-1. Toronto followed that up with a goal from Alex Steeves as he drove the goal and tipped the puck into the Comets net at 6:32. The final goal of the period came from a shot by Joseph Blandisi at 14:34. When the period ended, the Comets trailed 3-1.

In the second period, the Marlies used a powerplay opportunity to score when Hirvonen hit the back of the net at 9:46. Toronto added another goal with only eight seconds left after Logan Shaw scored after a Comets turnover extending the Marlies advantage to 5-1. It was all the scoring in the contest as the Comets skated away without any additional points in the standings.

The Comets next game will take place tomorrow at 4:00 PM against the Toronto Marlies in Toronto followed by games on Friday and Saturday in Providence the following weekend.

