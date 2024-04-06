Romanov Makes 39 Stops But Barracuda Fall 3-1 at Firebirds

Palm Desert, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (21-33-9-3) entered the third period on Thursday at the Acrisure Arena up by a goal but failed to hold the lead, falling 3-1 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (41-14-5-4). Despite the loss, Georgi Romanov was outstanding, making 39 saves on 42 shots, and has now turned aside 86 of 91 in his last two games versus the first-place Firebirds.

In the first, each team recorded 11 shots on net, and the Firebirds went on the only power play, but the game remained scoreless after a period.

At 4:53 of the second, the Barracuda managed to break the ice as Jeremie Bucheler slung a shot on net from the point and Tanner Kaspick (6) tipped it off the post and in. The Barracuda would preserve their lead going into the intermission because Romanov made 16 saves in the frame and the Barracuda killed off a late Firebirds five-on-three power play.

In the third, the Firebirds finally leveled the score as Jacob Melanson (6) snapped a 19-game goalless drought as he fired in a low shot just inside the far post at 6:49. Just as the Barracuda killed off Coachella Valley's fifth power play, the Firebirds managed to take its first lead when Cameron Hughes (23) tipped in a point shot at 10:02. The Firebirds sealed the win when Kole Lind (16) went five-hole at the 18-minute mark as he carried the puck down the right wing.

The Barracuda close out their five-game road trip on Saturday in Ontario (6 p.m.) and are back at Tech CU on April 10 against the Henderson Silver Knights. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com.

