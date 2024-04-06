Cajan's Shutout Backs Monsters to 3-0 Win Over Phantoms
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-0 on Saturday night at PPL Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 36-23-5-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Stefan Matteau opened the scoring with a goal at 8:35 of the first period with helpers from Jake Christiansen and Luca Del Bel Belluz. Cole Clayton added a quick tally at 8:54 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Roman Ahcan putting the Monsters ahead 2-0 heading into the first intermission. Following a scoreless middle frame, Alex Whelan recorded an unassisted empty-net goal at 19:14 of the third period bringing the final score to 3-0.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season while Lehigh Valley's Cal Petersen made 35 saves in defeat.
The Monsters head home to host the Laval Rocket on Thursday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 1 - - 3 LV 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 38 0/2 1/1 4 min / 2 inf LV 31 0/1 2/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan W 31 0 7-7-4 LV Petersen L 35 2 9-14-3 Cleveland Record: 36-23-5-3, 2nd North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 29-28-6-3, 6th Atlantic Division
