Game #66: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #66: Tucson Roadrunners (37-23-3-2) vs. San Diego Gulls (24-31-8-0)

Time: Saturday, April 6, 6:00 p.m. PST, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Referees: #22 Jim Curtin, #92 John Lindner

Linespersons: #43 Steven Berry, #71 Harrison Heyer

The Tucson Roadrunners head to Southern California to close out the season series versus the Anaheim Ducks Affiliate San Diego Gulls. Tucson last defeated San Diego on Saturday, March 30; where they put up a seven spot for their second most goals in a game this season. San Diego was eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday after Bakersfield's regulation winl but will try to play spoil as the Roadrunners are fighting tooth and nails for home ice advantage in round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs. At third place, Tucson only trails second place Ontario by two points; but are tied with the Colorado Eagles with 79 points and have a slim one-point lead over the fifth-place spot.

Three things:

Forward Colin Theisen snatched his third point in his last two games with an assist against Bakersfield on Wednesday; marking his 15th point (6 goals, 9 assists) in 27 games played this season. Theisen has been a reliable piece for Tucson while becoming an every-game-player for the team since late January. In his last 22 games, Theisen has 13 points with five goals and eight assists; including two multiple-point games. Theisen is currently tied with his single season-high in points (15) that he set last season with seven goals and eight assists in 31 games played.

12 of the 32 total goals between these two teams have come in non 5-on-5 fashion including: nine power-play goals, two shorthanded goals and one empty netter. Tucson is 4-for-15 (26.6%) on the power-play against the Gulls this season. Two out of the six total games where the Roadrunners have scored two power-play goals have come against San Diego this season: including a 2-for-4 line in Saturday's 7-3 win against the Gulls. The other came on December 30 where the Roadrunners went 2-for-3 in a 3-2 win at the TCC against San Diego.

In the month of March, Tucson saw nine total fights which is the most out of any month of the season. The first game of April followed suit as Hunter Drew and Ben McCartney got into scraps in Wednesday's game in Bakersfield. The Roadrunners have been in six total fights in the last four games; including three versus the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday, March 24. Curtis Douglas leads the team with nine fights while Montana Onyebuchi is right behind with eight and Ben McCartney is third with five.

What's the word?

"It's a big weekend; the division is pretty tight right now and these are playoff games. We're fighting for home ice so this is a pretty big matchup this weekend and with these guys, standings don't tell how good they are; so it'll be a good test for us."

Tucson forward Justin Kirkland on the games this weekend in San Diego and how the team can stay within home ice advantage in the tight division.

Number to Know:

38 - The Arizona Coyotes signed 2021 seventh round pick and forward Sam Lipkin to a three-year entry level contract that kicks in next season. Lipkin spent two seasons with Quinnipiac University scoring 78 points (29 goals, 49 assists) in 78 games and was a member of last year's National Championship team. He will report to the Tucson Roadrunners on a PTO and wear #38 for the team.

Latest Transactions:

On Thursday, April 4, the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) signed Quinnipiac forward Sam Lipkin to a three-year entry level contract and assigned him to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from Pechanga Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

