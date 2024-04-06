Game Preview: Bears at Wild, 7 p.m.

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Des Moines, IA) - The Hershey Bears wrap up the season series with the Iowa Wild tonight at Wells Fargo Arena. Hershey owns a 3-0-0-0 record versus Iowa this season.

Hershey Bears (49-12-0-5) at Iowa Wild (24-35-4-2)

April 6, 2024 | 7 p.m. (Eastern) | Game 67 | Wells Fargo Arena

Referees: Liam Maaskant (62),Chris Rumble (65)

Linespersons: Reilly Hickey (6), Jake Paugh (28)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears put forth a dominating performance in a 7-2 victory last night over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena. Hershey tied a season-high with seven goals, and the Bears scored early and often with six different players posting multi-point nights. Ethen Frank had a hat trick for Hershey while Logan Day, Alex Limoges, Mike Vecchione, and Henrik Rybinski also scored for the visitors. Clay Stevenson earned the win in goal for Hershey with 20 saves, while the Bears struck for seven goals on 26 shots versus Iowa's Jesper Wallstedt. Hershey is now 3-0-0-0 versus Iowa this season and can sweep the season series with a win tonight.

NIFTY FIFTY:

The Hershey Bears enter tonight's contest with 49 wins, and a victory would mark just the fourth 50-win season in franchise history. The Bears previously won 50 games in the 1987-88 season, earned 51 victories in 2006-07, and posted a league-record 60 wins in an 80-game campaign in the 2009-10 season. In each of those years, Hershey went on to reach the Calder Cup Finals, winning the title in 1988 and 2010. Hershey enters tonight's game two wins away from tying the 2022-23 Calgary Wranglers for the most wins by a team in a 72-game season (51).

FINAL FIVE FOR THE MACGREGOR:

Hershey owns a Magic Number of five to claim the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular season champions. Only the Coachella Valley Firebirds remain in contention with Hershey for the title as Milwaukee was eliminated with Hershey's win last night. The Bears hold a 12-point advantage over the Firebirds with Coachella Valley having two games in hand. The Firebirds visit Abbotsford tonight and Sunday.

HATS OFF FOR FRANKY:

Last night marked the third hat trick in Ethen Frank's AHL career, and his four-point game (3g, 1a) tied a career-best. Frank has taken over the team's goal-scoring lead, and he ranks tied for fourth in the league in goals with Coachella Valley's Max McCormick. He has seven goals over his past seven games, and he is third in the league in game-winning goals with eight. Frank enters tonight's game five points from 100 in his AHL career.

TRIO OF HELPERS:

Forwards Joe Snively and Pierrick Dubé each collected three assists last night for the first time in their AHL careers. Snively paces Hershey with 52 points (11g, 41a), giving him the first 50-plus point season in his AHL career. His 41 assists are sixth in the league. Dubé enters tonight's game with points in three straight outings (1g, 4a), and points in five of his last six games.

700 CLUB FOR NELLY:

Hershey head coach Todd Nelson is slated to coach his 700th American Hockey League game tonight. Nelson is 402-220-77 in his AHL coaching career with Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, and Hershey. Since stepping behind the bench of the Chocolate and White at the start of the 2022-23 season, Nelson has gone 93-31-14, earned back-to-back selections as the head coach of the Atlantic Division at the annual AHL All-Star Classic, and led Hershey to the 2023 Calder Cup title. Nelson's 402 AHL head coaching wins rank eighth in league history.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forward Mike Vecchione is slated to play in his 400th AHL game tonight...The Bears are 20-4-0-1 in Saturday games this season and 10-1-0-1 in road games on Saturday...With a power-play goal last night, Hershey moved to 29-4-0-2 when scoring on the man advantage...If Hershey netminder Clay Stevenson starts today, it would mark the seventh time this season he's gotten the call in goal on back-to-back days. He's 4-2 in the second game of back-to-backs this season...Defender Logan Day has five points (2g, 3a) over his last five games for Hershey...Following tonight's game, four of Hershey's final five games are on home ice.

ON THIS DATE:

April 6, 1994 - The Bears played for the final time against the Springfield Indians/Kings franchise. The 447th and final meeting resulted in a 2-1 victory for the Bears. Yanick Dupré scored for Hershey, and Tim Tookey added an assist and potted the game-winning goal, while netminder Frédéric Chabot stopped 32 shots. Hershey posted a 216-184-41 all-time record in the regular season against the Kings/Indians.

