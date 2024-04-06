Get Local Artist Ryan Lape's Hat Tonight

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The IceHogs are celebrating the start of baseball season at the game tonight with some baseball themed entertainment in store throughout the game. Be sure to visit our friends from the Rockford Rivets at their table on the concourse to grab a schedule and hear about the fun they have planned for this summer. Plus, the International Women's Baseball Center will be on hand sharing information about this year's projects and programs in Rockford and beyond. They will be joined by Clara Hellemann, a 1952 Rockford Peaches bat girl and SPoRT Apparel & Collectibles, who will be stocked with new gear for all Rockford Peaches fans!

Tonight is also Gift of Hope - Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Night. April is National Donate Life Month which helps raise awareness about donation and encourage Americans to register as organ and tissue donors. Gift of Hope is kicking off their month-long campaign at tonight's game. Stop by the Gift of Hope table at the game tonight to learn more!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.