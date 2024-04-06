Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Hershey Bears

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (24-35-4-2; 54 pts.) vs. Hershey Bears (49-12-0-5; 103 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Hershey Bears complete a weekend set at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Wild will host Jesper Wallstedt Bobblehead Night presented by Niece Trucking, with a Jesper Wallstedt bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by Home Solutions of Iowa and LAZER 103.3. Fans can bid on the team's white alternate jerseys during the first two periods of the game for a chance to receive jerseys off the players' backs postgame.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 0-3-0-0 (0-1-0-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 0-2-0-0 at Hershey)

Last Time: Hershey beat Iowa 7-2 on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena... Ethen Frank had a hat trick for the Bears... Vladislav Firstov scored his first AHL goal for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-26 shots... Clay Stevenson turned aside 20-of-22 shots to take the win

2022-23: Iowa finished 34-27-6-5 and made the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second time in franchise history... Hershey recorded a record of 44-19-5-4... The Bears beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds in seven games to win the Calder Cup for the 12th time in team history

TEAM NOTES

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has scored a power-play goal in three of the last four games (4-for-12)... The Wild are 2-for-9 with the man advantage against the Bears this season... Hershey is 3-for-8 on the power play against Iowa

SCORING FIRST: Hershey has scored the first goal in all three meetings this season... Iowa is 8-32-1-1 when allowing the first goal

CLOSE CONTESTS: Iowa entered Friday's game having played 22 consecutive games without losing by more than three goals... Each of the first two games in the season series with Hershey had been decided by a single goal... Each of Iowa's previous three contests were decided by a single goal... The Wild dropped to 6-21-0-0 in games decided by three or more goals

WALKER'S STREAK

Sammy Walker enters Saturday's game riding a four-game point streak (2-3=5)

Walker has reached five-game point streaks twice in his AHL career

Walker ranks tied for the team lead in points (40), second in assists (26), and third in goals (14)

Walker leads Iowa with 161 shots

ABOUT "THE WAVE"

The first 1,500 fans at Saturday's game will receive a Jesper Wallstedt bobblehead

The bobblehead also features a moving glove hand in a nod to Wallstedt's "wave" after home wins

The "wave" originated in during Wallstedt's time playing for Luleå HF in Sweden

After home wins, the entire Luleå HF team circles the ice and salutes the crowd with a wave

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson enters Saturday's game with a 1.97 GAA and a 0.925 SAV%

The Bears have allowed a league-best 2.06 goals against per game

Hershey has also allowed the fewest shots per game in the AHL (25.82)

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.