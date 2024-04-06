San Diego Gulls Sign Konnor Smith to Amateur Tryout
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Konnor Smith to an amateur tryout (ATO).
Smith, 19 (11/6/04), recorded 9-8=17 points with 74 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with Peterborough and Owen Sound in 2023-24, establishing new OHL career-highs in points and goals. He also scored one goal in four OHL playoff games for Owen Sound this season.
The 6-6, 209-pound defenseman was a fourth-round selection (97th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Windsor, Ont. native has tallied 16-28=44 points with 195 PIM in 179 career OHL games. Smith helped Peterborough to the OHL Championship in 2022-23, collecting two assists (0-2=2) in 23 playoff contests for the Petes. In five Memorial Cup tournament games, he added an assist (0-1=1).
