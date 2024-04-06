San Diego Gulls Sign Konnor Smith to Amateur Tryout

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Konnor Smith to an amateur tryout (ATO).

Smith, 19 (11/6/04), recorded 9-8=17 points with 74 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with Peterborough and Owen Sound in 2023-24, establishing new OHL career-highs in points and goals. He also scored one goal in four OHL playoff games for Owen Sound this season.

The 6-6, 209-pound defenseman was a fourth-round selection (97th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Windsor, Ont. native has tallied 16-28=44 points with 195 PIM in 179 career OHL games. Smith helped Peterborough to the OHL Championship in 2022-23, collecting two assists (0-2=2) in 23 playoff contests for the Petes. In five Memorial Cup tournament games, he added an assist (0-1=1).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.