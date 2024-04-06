Iowa Earns Point in Seven-Round Shootout Loss to Hershey
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild fought back to tie the game against the Hershey Bears in the third period before falling 3-2 in a seven-round shootout at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Vladislav Firstov and Gavin Hain scored for the Wild while Michael Milne recorded two assists.
Firstov gave Iowa the lead 4:17 into the contest on the power play. After Sammy Walker jammed the puck in behind the net, Milne centered a pass that Firstov knocked past the blocker of Clay Stevenson (24 saves).
Chase Priskie tied the game with 6:55 remaining in the opening frame with a one-timer over the blocker of Zane McIntyre (25 saves) on the man advantage.
Hershey outshot Iowa 11-10 in the first period.
The Bears went up 2-1 when Alex Limoges collected the rebound of a point shot by Logan Day and deposited the puck into an open net at 18:09 of the second period.
Hershey outshot Iowa 18-17 through 40 minutes.
Hain pulled the Wild even with 9:12 remaining in the game. After Milne forced a turnover in the corner and jammed a shot on goal, Hain crashed the net and buried the rebound opportunity.
Following a scoreless overtime, Walker and Ethen Frank each scored in the first round of the shootout. The goaltenders kept the next five rounds of the shootout scoreless before Matt Strome earned Hershey the extra point in the seventh round.
Hershey outshot Iowa 28-26. The Wild and Bears each finished 1-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa wraps up a three-game homestand against the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, Apr. 8 at 7 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯
