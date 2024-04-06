P-Bruins Bested by Americans in Overtime

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Jayson Megna recorded a goal and an assist, while Ian Mitchell also found the back of the net for the P-Bruins. Anthony Richard posted two assists in the contest.

How It Happened

With 12 seconds remaining in the first period, Mitchell's one-timer from the left circle whistled inside the near post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Megna and Richard received assists on the tally.

Linus Weissback found a rebound and the right post and smacked it into the back of the net to tie the game with 9:05 to play in the second frame.

From the left circle, Georgii Merkulov slid a pass across to Megna cutting to the right post, where he redirected the puck into the net, giving Providence a 2-1 lead with 6:32 left in the second period. Richard was credited with a secondary assist.

Anton Wahlberg converted on a cross-ice feed to the right post to tie the game at 2-2 with 10:04 remaining in the third period.

Michael Mersch caught a pass at the top of the crease and slid it around the goaltender for a power play goal 46 seconds into overtime to give Rochester the win.

Stats

Megna has 10 points in his last five games.

Richard has recorded nine points in the last six contests.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 31 of the 34 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Utica Comets on Friday, April 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

