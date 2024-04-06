Bears Claim 50th Win In 3-2 Shootout Victory Over Wild
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Des Moines, IA) - Matt Strome scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the Hershey Bears (50-12-0-5) to a 3-2 victory over the Iowa Wild (24-35-4-3) on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. The triumph marks the fourth time in franchise history that the Chocolate and White have reached the 50-win plateau in the regular season.
With the win, the Bears swept their first-ever season series with the Wild, posting a 4-0-0-0 record against the Central Division club. Hershey reduced its Magic Number for the American Hockey League's Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for first place in the league to three points. Hershey improved to 4-5 in the shootout.
The game also marked Bears head coach Todd Nelson's 700th game as an AHL head coach; in 700 career games with Hershey, Grand Rapids, and Oklahoma City, Nelson owns a record of 403-220-77.
Vladislav Firstov opened the scoring for Iowa with a power-play goal that beat Clay Stevenson at 4:17 of the first period.
Hershey responded in kind with a goal on the man advantage when Chase Priskie hammered his eighth of the season past Zane McIntryre from the left circle at 13:05. Lucas Johansen and Pierrick Dubé assisted on the goal.
Alex Limoges then gave the Bears their first lead of the night at 18:09 of the second period when he corralled a Logan Day rebound and tapped it past McIntryre for his 23rd of the season. Joe Snively picked up an additional assist.
Gavin Hain leveled the score for the Wild midway through the third period with a goal at 10:48.
Regulation ended with the game still tied 2-2, and the five-minute overtime failed to produce a winner.
Iowa elected to shoot first in the shootout, with Sammy Walker scoring for the hosts and Ethen Frank equalizing for Hershey in the opening round. Over the next five rounds, neither team was able to make any further progress. In the top of the seventh round, the Wild sent out Steven Fogarty, but Stevenson turned his attempt aside with a blocker save.
Strome then won it for the Bears when he faked a shot to McIntyre's glove side before quickly snapping his second career shootout-winner past the goaltender's blocker.
Shots finished 28-26 in favor of Hershey. Stevenson went 24-for-26 to earn his 23rd win of the season for Hershey; McIntyre took the shootout loss for Iowa with a 25-for-27 effort. The Bears went 1-for-5 on the power play; the Wild also went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to GIANT Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. for Fairview Golf Course Logo Chip Night. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Calder Cup Champions logo golf chip. The game will also feature a pre-game happy hour featuring a $5 16 oz. select beer, available from doors to puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024
- Griffins Split Weekend Series with Loss in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Mersch's 400th Point Leads Amerks Past Bruins in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Bears Claim 50th Win In 3-2 Shootout Victory Over Wild - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Earns Point in Seven-Round Shootout Loss to Hershey - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Battle Back with Three-Straight Goals at Home - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Complete Comeback Over Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Admirals Steal Victory from Stars Hands - Texas Stars
- Belleville Beats Syracuse To Keep Pace In North Division Playoff Race - Belleville Senators
- The Force Was with the Monsters - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cajan's Shutout Backs Monsters to 3-0 Win Over Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Bested by Americans in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Clinch Playoff Berth, Fall to Senators, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rueschhoff, Smith Steer Penguins Past Islanders, 6-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Triumph over Eagles, 4-1, on Saturday Afternoon - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Comes through with Important Shootout Victory - Manitoba Moose
- San Diego Gulls Sign Konnor Smith to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Magnus Hellberg Shutout, Two Gerry Mayhew Goals Lead Checkers to Another Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-0 to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Score Early But Can't Hold on against Marlies, Lose 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Wolves Tipped by Moose 5-4 in a Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Gaudette Makes T-Birds History, But Laval Emerges with Two Points - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Scores Four Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 4-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Sign Forward Quinn Olson to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Morning Skate Report: April 6, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phillips and Shepard Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game #66: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Wild, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Defeat Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- Hogs Square off with Griffins in Weekend Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend Set in Charlotte against Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Hershey Bears - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Get Local Artist Ryan Lape's Hat Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins at 5 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Romanov Makes 39 Stops But Barracuda Fall 3-1 at Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Gagner And Pederson With Goals, But Condors' Five-Game Home Winning Streak Ends - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.