Admirals Complete Comeback Over Stars
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Austin, TX-- Milwaukee Admirals scored three third-period goals to post a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Texas Stars Saturday at H-E-B Center.
The win, coupled with Grand Rapids loss at Rockford Saturday decreased the Admirals magic number to clinch the Central Division to five points.
The victory was also the 200th victory with the Admirals for head coach Karl Taylor. He's just the third coach to reach the milestone with the team, joining Phil Wittliff and Dean Evason.
The Admirals scored the game-winning goal at 16:42 of the third period. The play started in the Admirals defensive zone when Wade Allison tipped an attempted Texas pass away from the intended receiver. Tye Felhaber snagged the puck and took off with Allison on a 2-on-1. Felhaber carried the puck to the right circle in the Stars zone then snapped a shot into the net for his ninth goal of the season. It turned out to be his third game-winning goal of the year.
Milwaukee outshot Texas 37-21. Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 18 shots for his 26th win of the season.
Milwaukee trailed 3-1 after two periods before finally getting the puck into the goal three times in a span of 4:22 in the third frame. Juuso Parssinen brought the Admirals within a goal with a backhander from the front of the net after a scramble in front to Stars goalie Remi Poirier. Parssinen's sixth goal, scored at 12:20 of the third, was assisted by Ryan Ufko and Marc Del Gaizo.
Jasper Weatherby tied the score with a shot from the bottom of the right circle at 13:03 of the third period. Defenseman Jake Livingstone looked off defenders from the right point and slid a pass for a blast from Weatherby into the net. It was Weatherby's 12th goal of the season. Livingstone and Adam Wilsby had the assists.
Texas, which boasts the league's top power play, scored with the man advantage at 3:07 of the first period. Matej Blumel's shot from the right circle went over the left arm of Admirals goalie Askarov to give Texas a 1-0 lead.
Milwaukee tied the game at 12:02 of the first period. During a stretch of 4-on-4 play, defenseman Wilsby blasted a shot from the slot past Stars goalie Remi Poirier for his seventh marker of the season. Reid Schaefer and Ufko recorded the assists. It was Ufko's first professional point.
The Stars scored twice in the second period to take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. Alex Petrovic scored his fifth of the season from the lefty circle at 6:22 to make the score 2-1. Then, Kyle McDonald scored his 14th of the season as he finished a rush with Nick Caamano at 19:34 of the second frame.
Milwaukee and Texas meet for the final time in the regular season Sun., Apr. 7. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri., Apr. 12 to host the Chicago Wolves.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024
- Griffins Split Weekend Series with Loss in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Mersch's 400th Point Leads Amerks Past Bruins in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Bears Claim 50th Win In 3-2 Shootout Victory Over Wild - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Earns Point in Seven-Round Shootout Loss to Hershey - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Battle Back with Three-Straight Goals at Home - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Complete Comeback Over Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Admirals Steal Victory from Stars Hands - Texas Stars
- Belleville Beats Syracuse To Keep Pace In North Division Playoff Race - Belleville Senators
- The Force Was with the Monsters - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Cajan's Shutout Backs Monsters to 3-0 Win Over Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Bested by Americans in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Clinch Playoff Berth, Fall to Senators, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rueschhoff, Smith Steer Penguins Past Islanders, 6-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Silver Knights Triumph over Eagles, 4-1, on Saturday Afternoon - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Comes through with Important Shootout Victory - Manitoba Moose
- San Diego Gulls Sign Konnor Smith to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Magnus Hellberg Shutout, Two Gerry Mayhew Goals Lead Checkers to Another Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-0 to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Score Early But Can't Hold on against Marlies, Lose 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Wolves Tipped by Moose 5-4 in a Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Gaudette Makes T-Birds History, But Laval Emerges with Two Points - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Henderson Scores Four Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 4-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Sign Forward Quinn Olson to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Morning Skate Report: April 6, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phillips and Shepard Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game #66: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Wild, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Defeat Condors - Calgary Wranglers
- Hogs Square off with Griffins in Weekend Rematch - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend Set in Charlotte against Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Hershey Bears - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Get Local Artist Ryan Lape's Hat Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins at 5 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Romanov Makes 39 Stops But Barracuda Fall 3-1 at Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Gagner And Pederson With Goals, But Condors' Five-Game Home Winning Streak Ends - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Complete Comeback Over Stars
- Admirals to Host Autism Acceptance Night
- Admirals Sign Haider to ATO
- Ads Get Point in Shoot-Out Loss
- Admirals Sign Ufko to ATO