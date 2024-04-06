Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 6, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Ryan Mast from the Maine Mariners.

Mast, 21, has played in 45 games with the Mariners this season, tallying five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound blueliner has appeared in six games with Providence this season.

The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

