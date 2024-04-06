Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m.
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
CALGARY (35-24-8, 78pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (36-26-4, 76pts), 7 p.m.
The Condors look to even the season series with the Wranglers as the teams meet for the final time this season
PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), arrive early as a big crowd is expected
PROMOTION: Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by HOT 94.1 FM, Eyewitness News, and Three-Way Chevrolet. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive a #17 Brad Malone Baseball Style Youth Jersey.
PLAYOFF BOUND - FREE PLAYOFF TICKETS WHEN YOU BUY A TICKET PLAN FOR NEXT YEAR! - The Condors are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs. When you purchase a new 2024-25 Condors Ticket Plan, starting at $125, you will receive bonus complimentary playoff tickets for THIS season!
Tonight's game is the AHLTV Free Game of the Week. Just head to AHLTV, open an account, and you can watch tonight's game for no charge.
BROADCAST
AHLTV
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors and Wranglers wrap up an eight-game season series with Calgary winning four of the first seven.
LOOKING BACK
It was another good start for the Condors as Sam Gagner's third of the season gave the team a 1-0 lead, but Calgary scored four straight en route to a 5-2 win last night. It was the eighth consecutive start for Olivier Rodrigue, who was 3-1-0 against Calgary entering action.
FIVE FOR FIVE
With Wednesday's win, Bakersfield joined Colorado as the only teams in the AHL to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.
HOME COOKING
Despite the loss last night, the Condors are 19-5-1 in March and April at home since March 22, 2022. Last night was the team's first April home loss in its last 11 games in the month.
SETH IS STREAKING
Seth Griffith extended his point streak to seven games last night and has two goals and seven assists for nine points in that span. He is tied for eighth in the AHL scoring race with 57 points (14g-43a) in 62 games. He is fourth among all skaters in assists.
LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO
The Condors are 24-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 35-6-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.
DROP THE MITTS
With another fight last night, the Condors have 27 fighting majors on the campaign and at least one in each of their last three games. Alex Peters, who also had two assists on Wednesday, leads the club with six.
CLOSING IN
Raphael Lavoie's 27 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.
PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP
Bakersfield begins the night three points back of Colorado & Tucson (79pts) for the fourth and final home ice spot in round one. The Eagles are in Henderson this afternoon and Tucson opens a two-game set with San Diego on the road. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer
KILLING IT
On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 53 of the last 55 (96.7%) opponent's power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego. The team went 4/4 on Friday and is 10/10 on the homestand.
SHOOTING IT
Despite averaging under 30 shots per game on the season, the Condors have had at least 34 shots on goal in each of their last three contests.
POWERED UP PEDEY
Lane Pederson leads the AHL with 28 power-play points (11g-17a). He scored on the power play last night. Since January 1, he is t-2nd in league scoring with 37 points (16g-21a) in 40 games. Overall, Bakersfield's power play sits at fourth in the AHL.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Mitch McLain scored for the third time in five games against the Condors this season. Connor Murphy, who won last night, owns a .946 save percentage in two starts against Bakersfield.
UP NEXT
The Condors four-game homestand wraps up on Wednesday against San Diego at 6:30 p.m.
