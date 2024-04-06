Admirals Steal Victory from Stars Hands
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 4-3 loss Saturday to the Milwaukee Admirals, who scored three goals in the third period to top to Stars in regulation at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Texas struck first 3:07 into the opening period when Matej Blumel fired home his 28th goal of the season and ninth on the power play. The winger snapped a shot from the top of the right circle through traffic and past Yaroslav Askarov early in the Stars' first power play. The Admirals answered back during a 4-on-4 situation when Adam Wilsby sent a one-timer past Remi Poirier and into the net at the 12:02 mark. The teams skated even at 1-1 into the first intermission with Milwaukee outshooting Texas 11-5.
Just over six minutes into the second period, Alex Petrovic fired a wrist shot past Askarov's glove to give the Stars a 2-1 lead, with Emilio Pettersen and Derrick Pouliot each picking up their second assist of the night. Texas then added an insurance goal in the final minute of the frame when Nick Caamano fed a cutting Kyle McDonald in front, as McDonald deflected the puck into the net with 25 seconds left.
Midway through the third period, Juuso Parssinen swept a loose puck out of a net-mouth scramble underneath Poirier to bring the Admirals back to within one and Jasper Weatherby tied the score 43 seconds later on a one-timer from low in the right circle. Tye Felhaber gave the Admirals their first lead to complete the comeback with 3:18 left as Milwaukee stunned Texas in regulation.
Poirier came down with the loss after stopping 33 of 37, while Askarov made 18 saves in the win for the Admirals. The Stars will have a second chance to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff spot Sunday with a Magic Number of one point.
The Stars and Admirals face-off one last time Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
