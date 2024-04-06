Griffins Split Weekend Series with Loss in Rockford
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Three consecutive goals for the Rockford IceHogs pushed them past the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-1 loss at the BMO Center on Saturday.
Carter Mazur recorded Grand Rapids' lone goal, which extended the Jackson, MI native's point streak (1-3--4) to three games. Marco Kasper registered his 50th pro assist with a helper on Mazur's tally. Michael Hutchinson stopped 24-of-26 shots, as he posted a .923 save percentage in the loss.
Late in the opening period, Mazur wristed a shot right from the goal mouth right off the draw, which beat Jaxson Stauber on his right side for a 1-0 lead at 16:53.
With less than two minutes remaining in the middle frame, Rockford tied the game up, as Luke Philp collected an initially denied shot and buried it behind Hutchinson from the right circle with 1:33 remaining. The Griffins had four different close encounters with a Grand Rapids goal in the second period but all of them hit the post.
The IceHogs capitalized on a 5-on-3 advantage when Mike Hardman popped a pass into the net while in the crease at 5:55 in the final frame. Hutchinson was pulled with 1:58 remaining, which led to Jackson Cates depositing the puck into the empty net at 18:51 to seal a 3-1 victory for the IceHogs.
Notes
- Jonatan Berggren's nine-game point streak (8-7-15), which was the team's longest run this season, came to an end.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1
Rockford 0 1 2 - 3
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Mazur 16 (Kasper), 16:53. Penalties-L'Esperance Gr (tripping), 4:11; Hanas Gr (roughing), 19:31; Phillips Rfd (cross-checking), 19:31.
2nd Period-2, Rockford, Philp 2 (Gust, Teplý), 18:27. Penalties-Crevier Rfd (hooking), 0:53; Dach Rfd (tripping), 5:27.
3rd Period-3, Rockford, Hardman 20 (Seney, Pitlick), 5:55 (PP). 4, Rockford, Cates 12 (Phillips), 18:51 (EN). Penalties-served by Berggren Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct - bench minor), 3:26; Hirose Gr (slashing), 4:27; Aston-Reese Gr (throwing equipment), 5:11; Newpower Gr (misconduct - abuse of officials), 20:00.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-7-3-20. Rockford 7-12-8-27.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 2; Rockford 1 / 4.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 14-13-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Rockford, Stauber 16-7-3 (20 shots-19 saves).
A-5,587
Three Stars
1. RFD Hardman (game-winner); 2. RFD Philp (goal); 3. GR Mazur (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 34-20-8-4 (80 pts.) / Fri., April 12 vs. Rockford 7 p.m.
Rockford: 34-24-5-2 (75 pts.) / Tue., April 9 at Iowa 7 p.m. CDT
