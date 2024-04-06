Phillips and Shepard Loaned to Hershey

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) -The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned forward Matthew Phillips and goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Phillips, 26, has scored three points (1g, 2a) in five games with Hershey this season, including striking for a goal and an assist in his debut with the club on Mar. 9 at Charlotte. He has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 31 games with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins this season.

Phillips, a Calgary native, was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and spent seven years in the Flames organization before signing with Washington last summer. In 34 career NHL games with the Capitals, Penguins and Flames, Phillips has registered five points (1g, 4a).

Shepard, 28, has posted a record of 25-3-3 with Hershey this season, owning the league's best goals-against average (1.80) and save percentage (.927). Over his past four games, he's recorded three shutouts, owning a 4-0-0 record with a .25 goals-against average and a .990 save percentage. Shepard has five shutouts this season, ranking tied for third in the AHL.

With the Capitals this season, Shepard has a record of 2-1-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage in four games. He made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. On Nov. 11 against the New York Islanders, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots and was named the game's First Star in a 4-1 Washington win.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they conclude their two-game set with the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. for Fairview Golf Course Logo Chip Night. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Calder Cup Champions logo golf chip. The game will also feature a pre-game happy hour featuring a $5 16 oz. select beer, available from doors to puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.