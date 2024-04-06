Hogs Square off with Griffins in Weekend Rematch

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill.-Tonight is the second game of the weekend between the Rockford IceHogs and the Grand Rapids Griffins. The teams battled to a 3-0 decision in favor of Grand Rapids last night at Van Andel Arena, and now meet for the 11th time this season. The IceHogs are currently seven points behind the Griffins for second place in the Central Division standings.

APR. 6 - LOCAL ARTIST HAT SERIES GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Chicago-based artist and Rockford native Ryan "Stuk One" Lape for the third of this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO with media partners WTVO 17 and FOX 39. Get to the BMO Center early for a chance to meet Ryan and have him sign your hat.

It's also Baseball Night where we celebrate America's pastime and team up with our friends at the Rockford Rivets on some baseball-themed in-game entertainment!

Finally, April 6 is Gift of Hope Night with the IceHogs. This "Organ Donation Awareness" game is dedicated to all the Rockford area donor families and recipients. Gift of Hope Ambassadors will be available to answer organ donation questions and help you say YES to donation!

Rockford: 33-24-5-2, 73 points (3rd, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 33-19-8-4, 80 points (2nd, Central Division)

Last Game: 3-0 Loss at Grand Rapids (Apr. 5)

The IceHogs were shut out for the third time this season last night in a 3-0 defeat to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins built a steady lead with goals in each period, starting with a power-play score just over a minute into regulation from Jonatan Berggren.

Zach Aston-Reese scored Grand Rapids' second power-play goal of the game in the second period, and the Griffins' third goal of the contest came immediately following a man-advantage in the third. On the third score, Taro Hirose's pass took an unfortunate bounce off a skate and into Rockford's net.

Rockford failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 that stretched from the second period into the third, and the Hogs' power play was 0-for-4 for the game. Sebastian Cossa picked up his second career shutout with 24 saves.

Series vs. Grand Rapids

Tonight marks the 11th of 12 meetings between Rockford and Grand Rapids. The two will meet for the final time in the regular season next Friday on Apr. 12.

With a 3-0 win last night, the Griffins have now picked up points in each of the last six meetings against the Hogs.

In the 20 team totals through the 10 previous meetings (10 for each team), a team total has surpassed three goals only four times. Grand Rapids has won twice with four goals, and Rockford won 5-4 in overtime on Mar. 2. Rockford averages 2.30 goals against Grand Rapids, and the Griffins average 2.50 goals against the IceHogs. Rockford has shutout Grand Rapids twice.

Stauber's Streak

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won 10 straight starts and is unbeaten in his last 11 games. His 10-game win streak surpasses the previous IceHogs AHL franchise record set at seven games by Jason LaBarbera from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25, 2014. In eight of his last 10 wins, the second year netminder has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals, and he has a .919 save percentage in that span. His 15-7-2-1 record, 2.97 goals-against average, and .899 save percentage are all improvements from last season. The longest unbeaten streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at 15 games by Corey Crawford from Nov. 25, 2007 to Dec. 27, 2007.

Postseason Dancing

With two points against Milwaukee in a 2-1 shootout win on Tuesday, Rockford clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with nine games left in the regular season. Last season, Rockford's playoff fate was uncertain, and there were 27 outcomes that could've unfolded as the IceHogs battled for the postseason with the Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves until the last game of the regular campaign. Eight of the 27 combinations resulted in Rockford missing the playoffs. 2024 marks the third straight season that the Hogs have reached the postseason, with Rockford losing the Division Semifinal Round each of the last two seasons.

APR. 6 - LOCAL ARTIST HAT SERIES GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by Chicago-based artist and Rockford native Ryan "Stuk One" Lape for the third of this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO with media partners WTVO 17 and FOX 39. Get here early for a chance to meet Ryan and have him sign your hat.

It's also Baseball Night where we celebrate America's pastime and team up with our friends at the Rockford Rivets on some baseball-themed in-game entertainment!

Finally, April 6 is Gift of Hope Night with the IceHogs. This "Organ Donation Awareness" game is dedicated to all the Rockford area donor families and recipients. Gift of Hope Ambassadors will be available to answer organ donation questions and help you say YES to donation!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids - SOL 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids - L 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 5-4 - Recap, Highlights

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Apr. 5 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Apr. 6 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

67-56-6-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.