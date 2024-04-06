Henderson Scores Four Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 4-1

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - The Henderson Silver Knights notched four straight goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-1 on Saturday. Forwards Byron Froese, Sheldon Rempal and Jakub Brabenec each lit the lamp, as did Silver Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier. Goaltender Isaiah Seville earned the victory in net, stopping 39 of the 40 shots he faced.

Colorado would claim the game's first goal just 4:34 into the contest when forward Spencer Smallman belted home a rebound in the crease, giving the Eagles an early 1-0 edge.

Henderson would answer back when Cormier dumped the puck in from the red line, sending it off a stanchion in the right-wing corner and into the back of the net. The fortuitous bounce tied the game at 1-1 with 8:11 left to play in first period.

The Silver Knights would jump into the lead just 2:16 later when a Colorado turnover sent Froese on a breakaway down the ice, which he would cap off with a backhander to light the lamp. The goal was Froese's 11th of the season and put the Knights on top, 2-1.

Still leading 2-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Henderson would capitalize on a power play to grow the lead. Rempal tracked down a loose puck at the bottom of the right-wing circle and blasted it into the back of the net, putting the Knights up 3-1 at the 9:34 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would go on to outshoot Henderson 13-7 in the period, but left for the second intermission still trailing, 3-1.

The third period would see Colorado throw another 13 shots on net, but Saville would keep the scoresheet clean, forcing the Eagles to pull goaltender Ivan Prosvetov in the final three minutes of the contest. The move would instead allow Brabenec to tack on an empty-netter with 12 seconds remaining, sealing the 4-1 victory.

Prosvetov suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 31 shots, as Colorado finished 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday, April 7th at 2:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

