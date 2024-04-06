Morning Skate Report: April 6, 2024
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles in the first of a two-game home series. The Silver Knights are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign, while the Eagles head into tonight's matchup after a 3-2 win over the Texas Stars. Henderson is 1-3-2 against Colorado this season. The team will also celebrate Donate Life Knight, and puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT.
ON THE LOOKOUT
Forward Adam Cracknell has three points (1G, 2A) in the team's last five games and six points (4G, 2A) against the Colorado Eagles this season. In his most recent matchup against the Eagles, a back-to-back on January 26 and 27, he scored three goals over those two games.
Forward Grigori Denisenko leads Henderson in points with 50 (18G, 32A) in 59 games this season. He has eight points (4G, 4A) in his last seven games, most recently a two-assist game against the Ontario Reign on April 3. He has four points (2G, 2A) in six prior games against Colorado this season, but was held pointless in their most recent series in February.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Defenseman Brad Hunt leads the Eagles and all AHL defensemen in points with 47 (16G, 31A) in 64 games. He has scored eight points (2G, 6A) in six games against the Silver Knights this season, most recently a two-assist game on February 24. Hunt has just three points (1G, 2A) in his last ten games.
Forward Callahan Burke has notched eight points (3G, 5A) in six games against the Silver Knights this season, including a three-point night on November 7. Burke has also been quiet on the scoresheet recently, tallying just two points (0G, 2A) in his last eleven games.
Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has played 16 games for the Eagles, averaging 2.16 goals against with a .924 save percentage. He holds a 9-4-2 record as well as two shutouts against the Silver Knights this season, earned in back-to-back games on February 23 and 24. Goaltender Trent Miner has played in 18 games for the Eagles, averaging 2.10 goals against with a .930 save percentage. He holds a 9-6-1 record and has not faced Henderson yet this season.
FURTHER NOTES
Gage Quinney is week-to-week
Jakub Demek is day-to-day
Bear Hughes is day-to-day
Brandon Hickey is week-to-week
Jake Bischoff is day-to-day
Tyler Benson is day-to-day
