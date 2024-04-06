Silver Knights Triumph over Eagles, 4-1, on Saturday Afternoon

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights took down the Colorado Eagles, 4-1, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday afternoon.Goaltender Isaiah Saville finished the game with 39 saves on 40 shots against. Lukas Cormier (1G 1A) led the way offensively with a two point night.

The Eagles opened the scoring at the 4:34 mark in the first period as Spencer Smallman buried the rebound at the netfront.

Henderson evened the battle at one on a long shot from Lukas Cormier, assisted by Daniil Chayka. Cormier launched the puck off the side glass from center ice, into an empty offensive zone. The puck deflected off the wall and snuck past the leg of the Colorado goaltender.

At 14:05 in the first, Byron Froese carried the puck out on a breakaway and gave the Knights a lead on a quick backhand flick past the goalkeeper's blocker.

Henderson doubled their advantage in the second period on a power-play goal from Sheldon Rempal, assisted by Lukas Cormier. Cormier dumped the puck behind the net where it bounced to a streaking Rempal at the right face-off spot for a one-timer.

With 11 seconds left in the game, Jakub Brabenec scored an empty netter, assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Adam Cracknell, to seal the 4-1 victory for Henderson.

The Silver Knights are back at Lee's Family Forum on Sunday, April 7, for a rematch with the Colorado Eagles. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PST.

American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024

