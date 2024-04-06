Reign Sign Forward Quinn Olson to ATO

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Quinn Olson on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). Olson comes to the Reign after recently completing his collegiate career in the NCAA at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Olson, 22, registered 21 points (4-17=21) in 37 games with the Bulldogs this season while serving as an alternate captain for the second year in his fifth and final campaign with the program. He finished second on the team in assists and tied for third in overall scoring.

The Calgary, Alta. native totaled 175 career NCAA games played and hit the 20-point mark three times, ending with 96 points on 27 goals and 69 assists. Olson was also part of two NCAA Tournament appearances with UMD in 2021 and 2022 and helped capture an NCHC Tournament Championship during 2021-22.

Olson was selected 92nd overall by the Boston Bruins in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot, 180-pound forward is expected to wear No. 51 with Ontario. The Reign are set to host the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday night at Toyota Arena with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.

