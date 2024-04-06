Wolf Pack Fall 4-0 to Checkers
April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their fifth straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling 4-0 to the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles Coliseum.
The Wolf Pack nearly opened the scoring 7:32 into the hockey game. Adam Sýkora was awarded the club's first penalty shot since November 24th, 2018. Sýkora beat Magnus Hellberg by the glove but rang the goal post and was unable to convert on his first career penalty shot attempt.
Gerry Mayhew opened the ice 17:26 into the game, potting his 17th goal of the season. Michael Benning's point shot deflected off of the stick of a Wolf Pack player and came to Mayhew near the front of the net. Mayhew quickly corralled the puck and fired home the eventual game-winning tally.
Mackie Samoskevich extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:00, scoring his fourth goal against the Wolf Pack in the season series. Samoskevich snapped a quick one-timer that beat Louis Domingue for his 19th goal of the season and team-leading 46th point.
Mayhew's second goal of the hockey game would come on the powerplay just 89 seconds into the final frame. Mayhew rushed into the offensive zone on the right-wing side, cut to the net, and finished off his 18th goal of the season.
Will Lockwood made it 4-0 at 10:14, scoring his ninth goal of the season. Justin Sourdif sent a cross-ice pass to Lockwood on a two-on-one. Lockwood collected the pass, cut to the net, and stuffed home a backhand bid.
Lockwood finished the game with two points (1 g, 1 a), while Sourdif had two assists.
Hellberg made 20 saves for his first shutout as a member of the Checkers. It marks the third straight game in which the Checkers have shut out the Wolf Pack.
The Checkers have now won all six meetings between the sides in the season series and have won seven straight overall dating back to last season.
The Wolf Pack and Checkers conclude their weekend set tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. right back at the Bojangles Coliseum.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, April 12th, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
