Gagner And Pederson With Goals, But Condors' Five-Game Home Winning Streak Ends

April 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (36-26-4, 76pts) opened the scoring, but the Calgary Wranglers (35-25-8, 78pts) rallied for a 5-2 win on Friday in front of 6,170 on Dignity Health Home Ice. Sam Gagner (3rd) one-timed a Raphael Lavoie pass, but it would be the lone lead of the night for the Condors who saw their five-game home winning streak come to an end.

Bakersfield's penalty kill was a perfect 4/4 and has killed off 53 of the opponents last 55 power plays since March 4.

Bakersfield is now 3-4-0 against Calgary with the series finale tomorrow at 7 p.m.

UP NEXT: Catch the team at home for Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.